Get a Look Inside Drake’s 2000s-Themed Birthday Party

Are you as upset as we are that you weren’t invited to Drake’s 32nd birthday party? Don’t worry, we’re here to make you feel like you were actually there.

The “I’m Upset” rapper just celebrated his 32nd birthday with one of the most iconic parties ever. While Drake is obviously filthy rich, the 6 God is rarely super flashy aside from flex lyrics and a few ridiculously expensive chains.

His birthday party matched his laid-back style with a nostalgic 2000s-themed party that included a Blockbuster wall, a Motorola cell phone cake and plenty of fantastic outfits. See photos and video from his celebration below: