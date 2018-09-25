Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco and Mariah Carey to Perform at 2018 AMAs

September 25, 2018
Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco, Mariah Carey

2018 American Music Awards

The second round of 2018 American Music Awards performers is here!

Halsey, Khalid, and Benny Blanco are taking their hit collab “Eastside” to the Westside. Songwriter turned solo artist Benny Blanco will be delivering his first ever performance, bringing his songs to the stage after years of producing hits behind-the-scenes.   

Mariah Carey will also be making the world TV debut of her new single “With You.” This list of stars follows the announcement that Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, and Carrie Underwood will all be performing at the awards show.

You can vote for all of the categories here so be sure to give your input on everything from Artist of the Year to Favorite Music Video! 

