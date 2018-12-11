Jacquees Claims He’s the King of R&B, Do You Agree?

The internet has a lot to say about it

December 11, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Singer Jacquees attends the YouTube Pre-BET Awards party at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 24, 2017

Jacquees has been making some weirdly controversial headlines recently, from running into issues with his popular remix of Ella Mai’s “Trip” to now stirring up a Twitter storm with his statement that he’s the “king of R&B.”

Jacquees has a polished sound with a smooth voice, but that’s a huge statement to make when he’s going up against titans like Bruno Mars, Usher, and The Weeknd. “Now it’s my time,” he said in a video shared online after acknowledging the greats that came before him.

The confident video ended up leading to a Twitter-wide dispute that involved some shady crying laughing emojis and arguing. Everyone from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Ty Dolla $ign got involved in the debate, offering both silly responses and serious insight about the blurring of genre lines.

Before we can decide who the king of R&B is, I guess we have to decide what R&B actually is.  Get some of the best replies and tell us who you think the king is below.

