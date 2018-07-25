KYLE to Star in Netlfix Movie ‘The After Party’
We'll be able to stream it in less than a month!
After expressing interest in acting for years, KYLE has revealed an official release date for his Netflix original film.
The “iSpy” artist will star as an aspiring rapper who needs a second chance after finding himself going viral for the wrong reasons. The film will feature cameos from Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Desiigner, Pusha-T, and more.
The After Party is due in just under a month, coming to Netflix on August 24.
So proud/excited/emotional/overjoyed to announce the release date for my very first movie THE AFTER PARTY coming to Netflix AUG 24th!!! Acting is something i’ve wanted to explore and dive into since I was a little kid watching Will Smith in the theater thinking to myself wow I want to do that one day. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I want all of my fans to mark that date on your calendar! AUG 24th! I can’t wait for y’all to see this incredible film... I still can’t believe this.. like damn Im in MOVIE! anyways get ready for THE AFTER PARTY -- #TheAfterParty #BigFilmsOnly