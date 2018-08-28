Listen to Daniel Caeser and H.E.R.’s “Best Part”
The calming track continues its climb up Urban charts
August 28, 2018
This calming track from Daniel Caeser and H.E.R. is the “Best Part” of our day.
The two emerging R&B stars teamed up for this laid-back song that highlights their silvery vocals. The atmospheric record is perfect for everything from weddings to background music for your afternoon nap, leading to its continuing climb up R&B charts.
A simple visualizer was recently released for "Best Part," keeping the previously anonymous H.E.R. (girl, we know who you really are!) in the shadows of a stunning beach. A mirroring clip of Daniel Caeser is right by her side, paralleling her beach walk without ever crossing paths.
Listen to the soothing jam below: