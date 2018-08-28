Listen to Daniel Caeser and H.E.R.’s “Best Part”

This calming track from Daniel Caeser and H.E.R. is the “Best Part” of our day.

The two emerging R&B stars teamed up for this laid-back song that highlights their silvery vocals. The atmospheric record is perfect for everything from weddings to background music for your afternoon nap, leading to its continuing climb up R&B charts.

A simple visualizer was recently released for "Best Part," keeping the previously anonymous H.E.R. (girl, we know who you really are!) in the shadows of a stunning beach. A mirroring clip of Daniel Caeser is right by her side, paralleling her beach walk without ever crossing paths.

Listen to the soothing jam below: