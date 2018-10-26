Listen to Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s Full Joint Album, ‘MIH-TY’

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign teamed up to created MihTy, first teasing a joint project almost a full year ago. After a lot of waiting and plenty of “soons,” the album is finally here... and it's fire.

Despite pushing back their initial release plans, the duo of sultry hook masters’ highly-anticipated MIH-TY delivers on their promise of an album full of back-to-back bangers.

The LP features 11 laid-back R&B jams that span from the nostalgic “The Light” to the infectious “Take Your Time” with features including Lil Wayne, French Montana, and Wiz Khalifa. Get the full 11 songs below:

“The Light”

“Goin’ Thru Some Thangz”

“FYT” ft. French Montana

“Perfect Timing”

“New Level” ft. Lil Wayne

“Take Your Time”

“These Days”

“Surrounded” ft. Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown

“Lie 2 Me”

“Ride It”