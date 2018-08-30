Meek Mill Gives 6000 Backpacks Filled With Supplies to Students

Meek Mill is celebrating the back to school season by giving back to his hometown.

The Philadelphia rapper partnered with brands PUMA, Fanatics and Milano Di Rouge to bring supplies to low-income students from pre-K through 12th grade. He noted remembering what it’s like to see families struggling, taking that thought and turning it into action.

“Those memories stay with me and that’s why I’m committed to giving back to families in my hometown, putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping them start the school year on the right note with the right supplies,” he commented in a press release.

Watch one school's reaction to the surprise below!