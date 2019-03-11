Mike Fisher Sends Carrie Underwood Birthday Love While Celebrating in the Perfect Way

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 36 birthday on March 10, aging with grace and humility as she and her recently grown family enjoyed a totally laid-back evening.

Kicking off the big day was a heartwarming photo from husband Mike Fisher. Keeping it short and sweet, the former NHL star thanked the country queen for being so great to her boys. The pair recently welcomed their second son to the world, celebrating the birth of Jacob Bryan Fisher on January 21.

‘You’re an incredible wife and mom!” he wrote in their adorable selfie.

The picture shows the two still looking gorgeous in casual outfits. Along with the photo, Carrie took to Twitter to share that she was having a huge party for her birthday… from the couch.

“Snuggled up with my boys!” she wrote of her super sweet and casual celebration. Happy belated birthday Carrie!