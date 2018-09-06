SZA To Be Named First Ever “She Is The Music” Honoree

Singer-songwriter SZA is being recognized for her talent and contributions to music.

The 27-year-old R&B songstress was just announced as the first ever recipient of Songs of Hope XIV’s “She Is The Music” award. The new initiative is focused on promoting equality in the music industry, increasing opportunities for and recognition of women.

As an active advocate for women’s independence, SZA is the perfect artist for this award. Her empowering Ctrl has become an anthem for young women across the globe, landing SZA as a chart-topping and well-loved artist.

