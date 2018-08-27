T.I. Performs Hits in Stripped-Down Tiny Desk Concert

Rap icon T.I. recently joined NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series for classical takes on three of his biggest hits.

T.I. brought “all the trap music elements” with strings and a horn section supplied by the Atlanta Music Project. The artists in training added their background instruments to reinvent his tracks “Rubber Band Man," "What You Know," and “Live Your Life.”

In between spitting verses, he breaks to chat about the songs and give background info on how some of his career-defining tracks came to be. Watch the stripped-down performance below:

The new spin on his typically bass and beat-heavy trap hits fits with his activist lifestyle, from paying for a year’s worth of a student’s lunch to giving millions towards revitalizing his home neighborhood.

The rapper is currently working on his upcoming studio album The Dime Trap, a follow-up to 2016’s Us or Else: Letter To The System.