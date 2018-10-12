Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Drop “Goin’ Thru Some Thangz”

Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih just dropped the second song from their collab project, MihTy. The duo is working on a full joint album, combining their voices for some of the iciest tracks.

“Goin’ Thru Some Thangz” is a laid-back jam with a melody that makes it almost impossible not to blast it on repeat.

Despite initially promising an August 24 release date, MihTy’s album has been pushed back with a previously reported 21 songs expected on it. The album was first teased in December and now is just listed as “coming soon” on Jeremih’s Spotify page.

With songs this catchy, we hope “soon” is very soon.