Views: Get a Look Inside Drake’s Insane Custom-Built Mansion

Drake isn’t typically the first celeb to flaunt his wealth. When taking into account him continually breaking chart records, embarking on massive world tours, and sitting with like 20 different radio singles at any given time, the Canadian star is comparatively really humble.

It turns out, Drake is probably even richer than we already thought he was. In a new publically filed floor plan for a mansion he’s been working on for the past few years, we can see that his reported 941 square foot master suite alone has a kitchenette, two dressing rooms, two closets, two covered decks and an outdoor hot tub.

Click here to see the layout on TMZ and see the stunning exterior of the castle-like home below:

In a previously shared video showing a 3D model the home’s interior, we also get a peek at his NBA-sized basketball court, 10-car garage, and indoor pool. We just feel like "God’s Plan" is to house all of us in this mansion.