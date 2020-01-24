Here are Two Superbowl LIV Recipes That Will Change Your Game-day!

With the Superbowl just a little over a week away Pat Prescott turned to Los Angeles based chef, food blogger and journalist, Veronica Hendrix, to provide us with two simple and delicious recipes to elevate your big game day spread! Pat has known Hendrix for a number of years, and frequently turns to her for some of the tastiest dishes to share with our listeners!

Veronica Hendrix is Los Angeles based journalist, food blogger, cooking coach, and recipe developer. She was featured on the Food Network and a was a judge for Cut n Clean Greens. Veronica is the creator of the widely read blog collardgreensandcaviar.com where she shares recipes and tells stories featuring food enthusiasts and culinary experts in addition to her own forays into the kitchen. She was the project manager and co-writer of the Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper “Taste of Soul Cookbook” published in 2013. Veronica has developed recipes for Goya Foods and Cut n Clean Greens. In 2018 she won a chef experience contest and shadowed James Beard Award-winning Chef Jamie Bissonette of Toro Boston/NY Restaurants during the All Star Chef’s Classic in Los Angeles. She is a recurring guest chef on the City of Torrance Community Cooking Show where she has featured many of her original recipes.

Veronica is a self-trained home cooking enthusiast with over 30 years of experience creating and making home prepared meals from simple pantry ingredients. Veronica unites the traditional flavors of her Southern roots with local and seasonal ingredients from her native home of Los Angeles. Her recipes are rustic, flavor infused and simple enough for the novice cook.

Now let's get to the recipes:



Sweet and Southern Ground Turkey Meatballs

2 pounds ground turkey room temperature

½ teaspoon Chipotle Chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon dried chopped onion

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce

½ cup Panko bread crumbs

½ cup fresh chopped spinach, firmly packed

½ cup fresh grated sweet potato, firmly packed

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg

Directions

1.Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2.Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, add ground turkey and all listed ingredients. Using a fork or your hands, gently mix until all ingredients are thoroughly incorporated.

Form into 28 to 30 balls and place on to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

5. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove and add to Sassy Sauce.

Serve as an appetizer or as sliders. Garnish with grated Parmesan and fresh chopped parsley.

Sassy Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup chopped bell pepper

½ cup chopped red onion

1 clove chopped garlic

29 ounce can tomato sauce

8 ounce can crushed pineapple

2 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce

3 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 ½ teaspoons salt

3 tablespoon molasses

Directions

To a sauce pan set on medium heat, add olive. Once heated, add bell pepper and onion.

Sauté the mixture 4 minutes, stirring constantly, until lightly brown. Add chopped garlic to the mixture and sauté 30 seconds. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.

Cover sauce pan and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add meatballs

Note: sauce and meatballs can be kept warm by placing them in a Crockpot set on the warm setting.

5 Bean and Beer Super Bowl Chili

Beans

1~ 15.5 ounce can red beans

1 ~15.5 ounce can black beans

1 ~15.5 ounce can pinto beans

1~ 15.5 ounce can dark kidney beans

1~ 15.5 ounce can garbanzo beans

Wet ingredients

1~ 14.5 ounce can Simple Truth Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes

1 small can tomato paste

3 ½ cups low sodium chicken stock

1 ½ cup Modelo Especial Beer

Vegetables

1 ½ cup bell pepper, chopped

1 ½ cup red onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 ear of corn

Meat

2 pounds ground turkey, cooked

1 pound Hillshire Chicken Smoked Sausage Roasted Garlic, cut

Herbs and spices

3 tablespoon cumin

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon Chipotle Chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon cracked pepper

1 teaspoon fresh oregano, chopped

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

To thicken

12 -15 ground saltine crackers

Directions

To a skillet set at medium heat, add two tablespoons of olive oil. Once heated, add bell pepper, red onion and garlic. Sauté until tender, stirring constantly, about 2 minutes. When done, remove from heat and place into a large Dutch oven.

Cut smoked sausage in half, lengthwise. Then slice each lengthwise half into ½ inch slices. To that same skillet add the sausage and cook until lightly brown, stirring constantly. Add to Dutch oven.

To that same skillet, add the ground turkey and cook until done, chopping and turning constantly. When done, drain, and add to Dutch oven.

Open each can of beans, drain and add to Dutch oven. Add spices and herbs (cumin, chili powder, Chipotle Chili, chopped oregano, cilantro, sugar, salt, pepper), liquids (Simple Truth Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes, small can tomato paste, low sodium chicken stock and Modelo Beer) and corn cut from cob.

Stir well to incorporate all the ingredients.

Bring pot to a gentle boil, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the chili is simmering, place 12-15 saltine crackers in a plastic zipper storage bag. With a rolling pin or drinking glass, crush crackers until fine. You can use a food processor or mini grinder if you like. When chili is done simmering, taste and season with salt and pepper to your taste. Next, slowly stir crushed crackers into the chili until you achieve your desired thickness.

Let stand 20 minutes and serve with your favorite toppings like shredded cheese, green onions, sour cream or avocado.

For more recipes from Hendrix visit her website here!