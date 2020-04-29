This is Veronica Hendrix's DIY Pizza Hack That You Absolutely Need

Our resident food expert, Veronica Hendrix is back with her newest DIY Collard Greens & Caviar recipe. All we can say is that this pizza recipe is not only simple to whip up, but also more rewarding than ordering takeout. Now we'll let Hendrix take it from here!

Express Yourself Pizza

Pizza delivery driver can’t deliver when you need them? Don’t sweat the small stuff.

You can D-I-Y and make a take-in pizza pie in less the time it would take to place an order and wait for the driver to knock on your door.

Do it yourself has never been easier. This pizza has an easy dough that doesn’t require yeast or waiting for the dough to rise. And finally you’ll be able to do more with that 32-ounce tub of unsweetened Greek yogurt sitting in your fridge than just fold it into granola and blueberries. And the toppings? Just rob them from ingredients you scrounge from your kitchen like that leftover rotisserie chicken breast or those orphan strips of bacon leftover from breakfast.

What about prepared pizza, marinara, or spaghetti sauce? You don’t need it either. A simple food hack from ingredients you probably already have in your pantry will help you create a mouthwatering, picture-perfect pizza pie that just might have you skipping a few pizza deliveries altogether.

So express yourself. Put your stamp on, put your foot in it and put your name in it. After all, it’s lovingly made by you.

Ingredients for Dough:

When measuring flour, spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess.

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder, optional but recommended

1 cup plain Greek yogurt or plain whole milk yogurt

Ingredients for Topping

8 ounces tomato sauce

½ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (or more if ya like it cheesier)

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup bell pepper

1/3 cup chopped tomatoes (seeded)

2 tablespoons Kalamata olives

2 strips cooked, thick smoked bacon, broken in pieces

1 cooked chicken breast, chopped (rotisserie)

How to make

This D-I-Y pizza really has no hard and fast topping ingredient list. Once you make the basic crust, it's a blank canvas ready to be filled in with anything you want. This version of the recipe is made with ingredients I had on hand. Just go for it, exercise your imagination, throw caution to the wind and express yourself !

1. Preheat your oven to 425° Fahrenheit.

2. Add flour, baking powder salt and garlic powder to a large mixing bowl. Whisk all the ingredients to combine them.

3. Add in the Greek yogurt and mix with a fork. Stir until combined. The dough may appear dry and crumbly at first, but it will come together as you mix it.

4. Turn the mixture out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until the dough is smooth and slightly elastic, about 5 minutes. Dust with more flour as needed.

5. Shaped the dough into a ball. Roll the dough out thin with a rolling pin or a drinking glass into a 10 to 14-inch pizza round, depending on your pan size. (I used a 14-inch perforated pizza pan.) Make sure to flour your surface and rolling pin or glass as needed.

6. Spray your perforated pizza pan with non-stick spray. If using a baking sheet, cover it with parchment paper and dust it with semolina or coarse cornmeal.

7. Place the dough on the baking pan and stretch out the dough to the edges of the pan

8. Top the dough round with tomato sauce by smoothing it all over the surface, leaving a 1/4 inch border around the edge.

9. Sprinkle dried Italian herbs over the sauce, followed by the salt then the garlic powder.

10. Add the shredded cheese, chicken, bacon (or whatever you have), bell pepper, onions, tomatoes (or whatever veggies you have), and finally olives and mushrooms.

11. Place pizza pan or baking sheet in the oven. Cook at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned.

12. Remove from oven and serve. Top with fresh basil leaves if desired.