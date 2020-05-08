Veronica Hendrix Shares Her Creole Rice and Shrimp Recipe Just In Time For Mother's Day

Veronica Hendrix's Creole Rice and Shrimp

Our resident foodie, chef expert, and Collard Greens & Caviar blogger, Veronica Hendrix shares her deliciously zesty Creole Rice and Shrimp Recipe right on time for Mother's Day weekend.

Veronica Hendrix

Creole food has never tasted so good than when it's made in your kitchen! The simple blend of Creole spices in this recipe are spot on. One bite will conjure up tasty memories of the fine Creole restaurant-style food you love. Yup, this recipe will take you there.

Restaurants may be closed for dining in, but your kitchen is open for business. So get cooking and what better time to make this recipe than for Mother’s Day. And here’s a tip: May 10th is National Shrimp Day! So check your local markets for special pricing. I’ve taken a peek at my local market and the prices are really good!

Ingredients and grocery list

For Rice

2 cups brown jasmine rice

3 cups stock

¼ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon salt

Spice mix

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (omit if you don’t want the heat)

½ teaspoon dried thyme (not ground)

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons paprika

2 bay leaves, whole or ground (your call)

(Note: this spice mix imparts subtle Creole flavor, for more robust flavor use 1 teaspoon of dried thyme and 1 teaspoon of dried oregano)

For shrimp

2 pounds shrimp (shelled, deveined, tails off)

1/2 stick butter

2 garlic cloves, chopped

¼ cup white wine (turn it up with ½ cup - your call)

1 cup fish stock (or chicken stock)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 pounds deveined shrimp, shell and tail off

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions

How make the rice

To a large skillet or saucepan add two cups of rice, 3 cups of stock, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, and½ teaspoon salt. For this recipe I used a 9 ½ frying/ saucepan with a lid.

Bring ingredients to a boil, reduce heat and simmer according to instructions until done. When done, remove from heat.

How make the shrimp

In a large skillet, heat the butter over medium-high until melted.

Blend spices in a small bowl by combining the cayenne, black pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, thyme, oregano, paprika, and bay leaves (whole, or ground) Mix thoroughly and set aside.

When butter is melted, add the garlic, blended spices, wine, stock, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce and mix all the spices into the butter. Bring to a gentle boil, reduce heat.

Add half of the shrimp to the butter and spice mixture and cook until firm and pink, about 2 minutes on each side until done.

When that first pound is done, remove and place on separate plate. Add remaining shrimp and cook until done. Remove and place on the same place.

How to put it all together

After all the shrimp is done (remove bay leaves if you did not grind them) pour the butter and spicy mixture that remains in the skillet over the rice and mix thoroughly.

Stir in the cooked shrimp. Cover and let stand 10 minutes to allow rice time to absorb the spices.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and serve.

Check out Collard Greens & Caviar on Instagram: