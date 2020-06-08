Veronica Hendrix is Baking Her Lovely Lemon Loaf Bread Just in Time For Summer

Veronica Hendrix's Lovely Lemon Loaf Bread



Around the nation, and for that matter around the world, COVID-19 restrictions are slowly being lifted.



Some restrictions are being lifted quicker than others. Being able to enjoy some of the liberties we have often taken for granted like playing tennis, hiking, shopping, and dining at a restaurant (under safety guidelines) have given us all a much-needed lift after being on lockdown for nearly three months.



A bit of a lift is what we all need, and this lovely lemon loaf recipe will lift your taste buds right out of the doldrums.



This easy to make lemon loaf bread is filled with lemony goodness from the lemon zest and fresh lemon juice folded into the batter to its delightful lemony frosting that is so darn lemony good.



This recipe doesn't require a fancy stand mixer or an electric hand mixer. A good old fashioned mixing spoon will do the trick because the secret to this recipe is not to over mix the batter. And if you love a good food hack, this recipe has one you will never forget and can always use.



If you love lemons, this light and luscious lemon loaf bread must be on your "quarantine bake list."



So the next time your neighbor, co-worker, or family member asks you if you want some lemons, don't pause - take them and get baking.

RECIPE

Ingredients

For the lemon bread:

1 3/4 cups unbleached flour, leveled

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vegetable oil or canola

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup evaporated milk with 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice added.

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons extract (2 teaspoons lemon, or 1 teaspoon lemon and 1 teaspoon vanilla – your call)

For the lemon glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 ½ tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x5 loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

Pour 1 cup of evaporated milk into a bowl and add 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice.

Let stand at least 10 minutes until thickened. You are creating mock buttermilk.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, mix together the oil, sugar, evaporated milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, eggs, and extract (lemon/vanilla) until fully combined.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients together and mix until just combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread it around into one even layer.

Bake at 350°F for 40 -50 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If needed, tent with foil for the last 15-20 minutes of baking to prevent excess browning on top of the bread

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 20 minutes in the loaf pan. Carefully remove from the loaf pan and transfer to a plate or wire rack to cool. Make sure lemon bread is completely cooled before frosting.

To make the lemon frosting

Whisk together powdered sugar and lemon juice. If the glaze is too thick, add more lemon juice as needed. If the glaze is too thin, add more powdered sugar.

Pour the glaze on the bread and spread it around to fully cover the top of the bread. Allow the glaze to set 15-20 minutes before serving.

This tasty loaf can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also freeze it for 2-3 months. Just thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature before serving.

