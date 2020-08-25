Veronica Hendrix Has A Secret Salmon Recipe You Need to Hear

Veronica Hendrix is sharing a secret salmon recipe that you might want to catch! Wash up, gather all your ingredients, and cook fearlessly!

Oh the beauty of a large, luscious salmon filet. Its majestic beauty is as bedazzling as it is bewildering.

When you walk past the fish counter at the market and see those gleaming slabs of fish resting nicely on crushed ice, they look alluring, they call your name. You pause and say, “you talking to me?”

Yes, you!

“But what can I do with you, oh salmon of filet,” you ask?

“Oh dear heart, have no fear,” it replies, “I’ve got you. Just stick with me and you will have a new fish tale to tell of your own.”

This story is not far from the way most people feel when they think about preparing a large filet of salmon. I’ve heard a few cooking disaster stories that made my fins curl.

But fear no more. My easy Panko Tarragon Salmon Filet recipe is so foolproof that after you make it, you will lose your cold fins forever. You simply bake the entire whole filet topped with an easy to make Panko coating mix.

The Panko coating mix makes a light and lovely topping. The use of tarragon is not the usual herby suspect, so you are in for a flavorful surprise. And adding a little sugar to this mixture, like so many great Southern cooks always do, yields two distinct benefits: it mellows the pungency of the dried tarragon and it helps the coating to brown nicely.

This is a family-style dinner entrée of epic portions that can be served in as many portions as you like.

So the next time you pass those gleaming filets of salmon at the fish counter, jump in, snag one and give this easy recipe a try!

Veronica Hendrix

Ingredients

2 to 2 ½ pound salmon filet farm-raised* (skinless featured in this recipe)

Panko coating

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon dried tarragon

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons of dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil



Directions

Gather all your ingredients.

Preheat the oven to 375 Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl add and stir together Panko bread crumbs, dried tarragon, salt, garlic powder and sugar.

Drill olive oil over the mixture and blend thoroughly with a fork. Set mixture aside.

Place salmon filet (skin down if skin on) on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Generously brush salmon with olive oil.

Spread the Panko mixture evenly over the salmon filet covering the entire surface, and lightly press the Panko mixture on to the surface to make sure it stays on.

Place the baking sheet in an oven and bake at 375 Fahrenheit for 25 minutes until lightly brown.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes. Serve with fresh lemon slices.



*If using wild-caught salmon, reduce cooking time to 15 to 17 minutes.

