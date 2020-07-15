Veronica Hendrix's Taco Recipe, For When Taco Tuesday Can't Wait

Our resident food blogger and cheerful chef, Veronica Hendrix is here to help satisfy your taco cravings. Listen along to hear Hendrix's all-new turkey and black bean taco recipe. For more recipes from Veronica, check out her Collard Greens and Caviar food blog or follow her on Instagram here! As Veronica would say, "cook fearlessly!"

When Taco Tuesday Can’t Wait, Don’t!

Sometimes tacos can’t wait – well at least until Tuesday. And with a lot of us still quarantining and being safer at home, the hankering for a tasty taco can strike at any time. Besides, under the current stay at home orders, who really knows what day it is anyway?

This recipe uses 85% lean ground turkey and black beans. Yup, you read that right. The beans had more flavor, more fiber, and are a great filler to add more bulk resulting in more taco meat to go around. And you won’t need that packaged pouch of taco seasoning from the spice aisle of the market. This recipe lists ingredients to make your own taco seasoning that is not just delicious, but saucy, savory and delightfully aromatic. Any day is a good day to have tacos because sometimes, Taco Tuesday just can’t wait. I hope you enjoy this recipe and hearing the voices of a few special guests who joined me in the kitchen on this podcast.

Veronica Hendrix

Black Bean and Turkey Tacos

Ingredients

1 pound 85% ground turkey meat

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

½ cup water

1 tablespoon dried onions

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

Cracked pepper to taste

Veronica Hendrix

How to make

1. In a large non-stick skillet set on medium heat, add the ground turkey. As meat begins to cook, break it into small chunks with a wooden spoon.

2. As meat begins to brown, stir it frequently to ensure it browns evenly. brown the meat.

3. Next, when meat is no longer pink, drain off the excess grease.

4. Add black beans, tomato sauce remaining ingredients. Stir well.

5. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until the sauces reduce, about 10 minutes.

6. Serve black bean and turkey meat your way – soft shells, hard shells, or street size.

7. Top with your favorite toppings like cheese, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream -you get the idea.

