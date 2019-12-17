Denny's (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Watch This Long Beach Punk Band Open a Mosh Pit Inside Denny's

December 17, 2019

What do punk music and breakfast specials for senior citizens have in common? Both are served hot and fresh at your local Denny's.

WACKO, a self-described "fast as (f**k) punk sh*t" band from Long Beach created a once-in-a-lifetime experience this weekend when they threw a show inside a Santa Ana Denny's restaurant.

In videos posted across social media, the band can be seen standing in booths that line the restaurant in order to play for a packed house of punk fans.

The moshing crowd sends the diner's chandeliers swinging across the ceiling and upends scores of tables and chairs, much to the chagrin of the restaurant's manager.

In the aftermath of the show, a friend of the band who booked the diner for the event was charged with paying for damages to the dining room, which were speculated to be around $1,000.

Luckily, the band and its fans were able to rally up enough cash through a GoFundMe to help him out.

Just goes to show that punk's not dead, it's alive and well in your local Denny's.

