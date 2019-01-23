Dodgers Twitter

Watch This Vin Scully Bobblehead Get Sent To Space

January 23, 2019

A man by the name of Keith Plocek sent a Vin Scully bobblehead into the stratosphere, because science. 

How'd they do it? They attached a GoPro to the bobblehead, used a weather balloon to get it in the air, a parachute for the trek down and a GPS tracker to help get it back home. 

The YouTube caption wrote, "The famed Dodgers announcer flew into the stratosphere on a cloudy January day. Attached to a weather balloon, Vin Scully lifted off from a little league field in Palmdale and landed two hours later in a yard in Lake Los Angeles. His legs were injured on impact, but that didn't stop Kirk Gibson, now did it?"

 

Recent Podcast Audio
Pat Prescott talks to the CEO of the Kingdom Day Parade Dr. Adrian Dove KTWVFM: On-Demand
This Lady Loves Sports #15 - Monique Vobecky This Lady Loves Sports with Pat Prescott
This Lady Loves Sports #14 – Sharon Robinson This Lady Loves Sports with Pat Prescott
Pat Prescott talks to Ronald Bell from Kool and the Gang KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott talks with Stephen Bishop From "Coins For Christmas" KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott talks Komics For Kids with Rudy Moreno and Fritz Coleman KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes