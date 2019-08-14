Thundercat is Added as a Special Guest for Herbie Hancock's Hollywood Bowl Show

Don’t miss Herbie Hancock: Next Generation on Wednesday, August 21st at the Hollywood Bowl! In addition to performing his own material, Herbie will share the stage with jazz’s next generation of trailblazers, with Thundercat, R+W=Now, and Phoelix. This performance will be electrical and a showcase of the future guided by one of jazz’s key architects.

For tickets and information, visit HollywoodBowl.com. We will also be giving away tickets this weekend to Herbie Hancock: Next Generation at The Wave's Sunday Brunch at Spaghettini!