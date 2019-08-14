Thundercat is Added as a Special Guest for Herbie Hancock's Hollywood Bowl Show

Click Here for Special Details

August 14, 2019
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch
Categories: 
Contests
Music News

Don’t miss Herbie Hancock: Next Generation on Wednesday, August 21st at the Hollywood Bowl! In addition to performing his own material, Herbie will share the stage with jazz’s next generation of trailblazers, with Thundercat,  R+W=Now, and Phoelix. This performance will be electrical and a showcase of the future guided by one of jazz’s key architects.

For tickets and information, visit HollywoodBowl.com. We will also be giving away tickets this weekend to Herbie Hancock: Next Generation at The Wave's Sunday Brunch at Spaghettini!      

Tags: 
The Hollywood Bowl
Herbie Hancock
Thundercat
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch