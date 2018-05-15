We Rise is an expansive pop-up festival of art, music and community building in Los Angeles centered around mental health for youth.

Join We Rise LA, along with artists, athletes, and activists like YG, Kehlani, Kobe Bryant, Yara Shahidi, and Common for the 10-day event taking place May 19-28. Events will include live performances, rallies, workshops, a world-class art exhibit, and community conversations. Support mental awareness and your Los Angeles community and register now at WeRise.LA!