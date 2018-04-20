What Are The Early Symptoms Of Alcoholism?

Alcoholism does not happen overnight. It can develop over weeks or years, and the best time to seek treatment is during the early stages. Learn to recognize the signs so you can seek treatment for yourself or help a loved one start recovery.

Stages of Alcoholism

Like most things, alcoholism has stages. The earliest stage is when treatment can be most successful, but this is also the time when it's easiest to ignore a problem. It's not until drinking become a complete hurdle to one's lifestyle that the subject of alcohol rehab is even addressed.

In the early stage, drinking transitions from a regular habit to a risky behavior. When a drinker reaches the middle stage of alcoholism, his body becomes more accustomed to having alcohol regularly. Withdrawal symptoms appear if a day goes by without a drink. The later stages are marked by a complete disruption of the drinker's life due to alcoholism.

Early Stage of Alcoholism

In the early stage of alcoholism, several signs will present themselves to the drinker's loved ones, though these are likely ignored by the person himself. This stage establishes behaviors that will worsen as the condition does. Look out for drinking as the only coping mechanism. A person who uses alcohol to deal with sadness, anger or stress could be in the early stage of alcoholism and developing a serious problem.

The amount the drinker consumes to get the same effect will also increase over time as the body becomes more tolerant to alcohol. An increase to the levels of risky drinking indicates a growing problem. For men, having more than four or more drinks on one day or 14 or more in a week is a sign of risky drinking. For women, the numbers decrease to three drinks in one day or 7 or more in a week.

Getting Help

Treatment is available to turn the tide of alcoholism before it steals a life. If you or someone you love has a problem with alcohol, check out the many treatment facility options, such as Passages Malibu, to see how the issue can be resolved. In many cases, alcohol addiction won't appear overnight nor disappear in a moment. Professional help is the best chance for a successful recovery.