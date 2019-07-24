What to Expect at the 2019 OC Fair

The 2019 OC Fair has returned to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa and is running now through August 11th.

You'll want to listen to music, do some serious shopping, marvel at the exhibits, check out the competitions to see who wins the blue ribbon - and you cannot skip the food! See all there is to do at the OC Fair HERE.

Don't forget about the $3 Taste of Fair Thursdays - get a sampling of food and treats for only $3 each every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. Fun-sized samples include funnel cake, tri-tip, lemonade, cinnamon rolls, tacos, gelato, cotton candy and more!

Get tickets and more information here.

New food items for 2019

o Salvadoran Pupusas - An OC Fair twist on the national food of El Salvador: masa grilled with cheese, beans and bacon topped with cabbage and salsa (Bacon-A-Fair)

o Hot Cheetos and Cheese Turkey Leg - With nacho cheese (Biggy's)

o Slider Tower on a Stick - Beef sliders and tots (Biggy's)

o Crunchy Hot Cheetos Caramel Apples (Candy Factory)

o Buffalo Chicken Chimichanga - Tortilla containing mac & cheese, bacon and buffalo chicken, fried and topped off with buffalo ranch and Flamin' Hot Cheetos (Chicken Charlie's)

o Fried Hummus - House-made hummus coated with flour and seasonings, served in a pocket of pita bread and topped with with sliced tomatoes and a sauce made of plain whole yogurt with tahini sauce (Chicken Charlie's)

o Pork or Brisket Mac 'n' Cheese Sandwich - Meats are smoked 8-10 hours (Chuckwagon)

o Tex Mex Rangeburger - With pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings (Chuckwagon)

o Tex Mex Tortilla Chips - With pork or brisket (Chuckwagon)

o Hot Cheetos Baked Potato, giant plain baked potato with broccoli florets (Corn Star)

o Cinnamon Maple Bacon Bombs - With cream cheese frosting (D&D Country Cinnamon Rolls)

o Dole Pineapple Whip swirled together with Dole Strawberry Whip

o Banana Cream Pie Funnel Cake (Dutchman's Funnel Cake)

o Puffle Cone Sundae (Fabe's)

o Chili Cheese Fry-Topped Blooming Onion, Cheese Fry-Topped Blooming Onion (Fresh Frys)

o Fruity Pebbles Shrimp Po' Boy - Cajun-battered gulf shrimp topped with fruity pebbles and srirachi ranch sauce on a French roll (Get Fried)

o Puffy Taco, Puffy Taquito (Papi's Puffy Tacos - new stand)

o Tacos Vampiros - Grilled concave tortilla topped with melted cheese, protein of choice, guacamole and topped with a second tortilla (Papi's Puffy Tacos)

o Waffle Pizza - Belgian waffle topped with marinara, cheese, pepperoni (Pignotti's)

o Lasagna Egg Rolls - With a choice of dipping sauces (Pignotti's)

o Pastrami Sandwich and Chili Cheese Fries (The Ranch)

o Green Acres Fire Burger - All-natural Harris Ranch beef, ghost-pepper cheese, lettuce, jalape?os, spicy mayo and avocado on a potato knot bun (Tasti Burger)

o Elote Dog - All-beef hot dog on a toasted bun topped with fresh-cut corn off the cob, pico de gallo, spices, shredded Oaxaca cheese and jalape?os drizzled with spicy mayo, a lime wedge and Mexican crema (Tater Twister)

o The Smokestack - Tots topped with pulled pork, elote, Oaxaca cheese, spices and topped with fresh made crunch slaw, grilled onions, jalape?os and sweet and tangy BBQ sauce (Tater Twister)

o Elote Fiesta Tots - Gourmet tater tots topped with nacho cheese and fresh-cut corn off the cob, pico de gallo,spices, shredded Oaxaca cheese, jalape?os and drizzled with spicy mayo, a lime wedge and Mexican crema (Tater Twister)

o Smokehouse Tots - Tots with coleslaw, pulled pork, brisket, sour cream, cheese and BBQ sauce (Tater Twister)

o Truffle Parmesean Tots - Tots with garlic, parmesan, truffle oil, parsley (Tater Twister)

o Buffalo Bleu Tots - Tots with buffalo chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles and bacon (Tater Twister)

o Avocado Toast - Haas avocados, garlic, olive oil, lemon on a slice of signature Ten Pound Buns sourdough (Ten Pound Buns)

o S'mores Big Skillet Cookie (Totally Baked Cookie Joint)

o Broccoli Cheddar Cheese Soup in a Sadie Rose bread bowl; Mac 'n' Cheese in a Sadie Rose bread bowl; Shrimp Jalape?o Jammers (Who Fried the Cheese?)