What Is The Holistic Approach To Drug And Alcohol Addiction?

Drug and alcohol dependency are commonly treated with 12-step programs that treat addiction as an incurable disease to be managed. Although this treatment model has been helpful to some, it does have its shortcomings and does not work for everyone. Thankfully, more holistic approaches to addiction treatment have been developed that provide a deeper level of healing.

What is the holistic approach to drug addiction?

Developed by Passages Malibu, the holistic approach to treating drug and alcohol addiction aims to not just end your chemical dependency, but also heal you, from the inside out. That means healing all the damage your addiction has done to your physical health, mental well-being, and your most important personal and professional relationships.

How does it work?

Each of Passages’ alternative treatment programs is designed to treat your specific needs, so no two are exactly alike. Instead of trying to force the you into a one-size-fits-all program, holistic treatment involves an individualized approach that focuses on healing and addressing the underlying issues that prompted your drug and alcohol dependency in the first place. Passages’ 16 different methods include customized treatments such as acupressure and massage, adventure therapy and yoga.

How is it different from 12-step treatment?

The key difference between 12-step and holistic programs is that the latter is focused on the problems that drive dependency instead of the symptom that is drug and alcohol addiction. Another difference is that holistic treatment does not require you to declare yourself a lifelong addict who has been rendered powerless by an incurable disease.

Unlike most 12-step programs, holistic treatment does not rely heavily on group therapy sessions. Instead, the focus is on providing one-on-one treatment with a host of innovative therapeutic methods. Healing occurs in a positive environment that eschews punitive chores like cleaning floors and toilets. Instead, clients heal physically, mentally and spiritually by participating in activities like art therapy, meditation, and acupuncture.

The news and editorial staffs of 94.7 The Wave had no role in this post's preparation.

​