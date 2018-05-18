Where You Can Watch the Royal Wedding!

Didn't get your invitation to the Royal Wedding? No problem, there are a lot of viewing parties locally that will be almost as fun. The iconic Cat & Fiddle in Hollywood kicks off their slumber party viewing at 11pm Friday night from 11p-1a it's late night happy hour then at 2am a ticketed event begins with tea and coffee, pub quiz trivia, a costume contest (pjs and fascinators welcome and encouraged) and a raffle for a flight to London. In San Pedro the Whale & Ale on W. 7th Street starts their party Saturday at 4pm for a replay screening of the wedding for the night owls that didn't quite make it to see the whole event at 2a. Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica celebrates Saturday at Noon, although their tea is sold out, you are invited to visit the bar and restaurant while they air a replay of the royal wedding at 12p and 3p. They'll be serving Markle negroni and a Pimm's Cup as special drinks to toast to the royal couple. White Harte Pub in Woodland Hills begins their festivities at 3am Saturday which include a full- on wedding cake (same flavor as the royal couple's), a raffle, photobooth, tiaras and much more. You do need to buy a $25 ticket. Here's the coolest BUT it's only for student's of Immaculate Hearth High School, Markle's alma mater, beginning at 3:30am students gather in the school auditorium for a wedding viewing (hopefully they have free dress for the occasion and can skip the uniforms for a day). If you just want to stay home, you can also stream it live at 947thewave.com.