Who will have a better season: Dodgers or Angels?

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Los Angeles Dodgers. Where are you putting your money in 2019? Place your vote below!

The first edition of The Freeway Series will go down 6/10 and 6/11 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The second and final edition will take place on 7/23 and 7/24 at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers

2018 record: 92-71, lost World Series

2019 over/under: 93.5

Is this the year they break through in October? A good player everywhere on the field -- Corey Seager returns at shortstop, phew -- and another backing him up. Clayton Kershaw is a wild card, but Walker Buehler and Julio Urias are aces in waiting.

Los Angeles Angels

2018 record: 80-82

2019 over/under: 82.5

OK, you have the best player in the sport signed through 2030. Now what? Mike Trout's hopes of sniffing the playoffs in 2019 depend on a funky rotation of fragile arms, including Mets washout Matt Harvey.