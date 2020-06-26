JUSTICE NOW! Music For The Movement with Sheila E, Aloe Blacc + More

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We return with JUSTICE NOW! on Wednesday, July 1, at 6PM PT, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk, touching on Music for the Movement.

Listen to the broadcast Wednesday, July 1, at 6PM PT in your car, on your smart speaker ("play ninety-four seven the wave"), your computer's desktop player, or via the RADIO.COM app. You'll also be able to watch the program live on this page, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages, and the video will be posted here afterward for on-demand viewing.

GUESTS

Pat Prescott will speak with Shiela E

Guided by the forces of family, faith, and music, Sheila Escovedo has made a name for herself as one of the most talented musical icons over the decades. With a fearless nature and a passion for sharing her gifts with others, Sheila truly follows the beat of her own drum. Her eagerness to share her music, openness as an author, and fire for her ministry make her such a relatable, inspirational figure for people of all ages. Throughout her career, she’s been fortunate enough to get to share her story and use the power of music to help those who need it most.

Greg Mack will speak with Aloe Blacc

Aloe Blacc is an American musician, singer, record producer, and philanthropist. Blacc was born to Panamanian immigrants who settled in Orange County,California, and raised on salsa, merengue, and cumbia. His later musical tastes and influences included hip hop and socially conscious artists like KRS-One, soul musicians Donny Hathaway and Marvin Gaye, and folk-rock singer-songwriters Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Kris Kristofferson, and Cat Stevens. Nominated for a 2015 Grammy for Best R&B Album, Blacc’s third solo album “Lift Your Spirit” pushes the rapper-turned-singer further into a folk/soul/pop fusion that is both joyful and eye-opening in message. One of the artist’s main ambitions is to use his surging popularity to affect social change while continuing to infuse his music with mindful positivity.