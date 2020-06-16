JUSTICE NOW! Bringing Our Communities to Unity

JUSTICE NOW! The Wave's ongoing pursuit to bring our Communities to Unity. We kick off JUSTICE NOW! Tonight at 5pm, putting it all out there with special guests and tough talk about Policing, Politics, and The People.

Listen to the broadcast tonight at 5pm in your car, on your smart speaker ("play ninety-four seven the wave"), your computer's desktop player, or via the RADIO.COM app. You'll also be able to watch the program live on this page, in addition to our Facebook and Twitter pages, and the video will be posted here afterward for on-demand viewing.

GUESTS

Deborah Howell will speak with Keith J.Gibbs, Director of Safety and Security for John Wesley Community Health

Keith J. Gibbs, is a retired United States Marine Corps veteran of 22 years. ​Now serving as the Director of Safety and Security for John Wesley Community Health, places him in the heart of skid row in downtown Los Angeles. Keith’s technique and style has gained him genuine respect and admiration in the community for his hard stance, but compassionate demeanor in nature. Finally, Keith has worked with the at-risk youth population for over 15 years making a difference in the lives of our future generation.

Greg Mack will speak with Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles and a 34-year veteran of the Department. Sheriff Villanueva commands the largest Sheriff's Department in the United States, consisting of nearly 18,000 budgeted sworn professional staff. He began his law enforcement career in 1986 working within the Los Angeles County Jails. He was elected as Sheriff in November of 2018.

Frankie Ross will speak with Eddie Levert, Sr. from The O'Jays

Eddie Levert, Sr. is one of the founders and lead singers of the legendary R&B group, The O'Jays. To add to his resume, Levert has written and produced many hits as well as mentoring his very successful sons Gerald and Sean who also became major forces in the music industry.

Greg Mack will speak with Christopher Johnson

Christopher Johnson is a scientist, author, speaker, and philanthropist based in Los Angeles. His speaking topics range from self-improvement, empowerment, relationships, to his current nationwide lecture on love that dissects love and the issues of love like never before from a neurological and molecular standpoint.

-----

RESOURCES