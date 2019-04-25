Kevin Toney Talks Donald Byrd Celebration Event with Pat Prescott

This Sunday Jazz Appreciation Month ends with a celebration of the life and music of jazz trumpet legend and educator Dr. Donald Byrd. The Donald Byrd Acoustic and Electric sessions bring together two-time Grammy nominated pianist Kevin Toney, with saxophonist Azar Lawrence, trumpeter Johnny Britt, vocalist Dominique Toney and an all-star band.

Kevin was a student of Dr. Byrd and the leader of “The Blackbyrds”, the group that Dr. Byrd mentored while at Howard University. This will be the first public tribute to Dr. Byrd in the Los Angeles area since his passing six years ago. I talked to Kevin about Dr. Byrd’s legacy and his contributions to both straight ahead and contemporary jazz. Listen in and come join us this Sunday night as we pay tribute Dr. Donald Byrd.

Donald Byrd: Acoustic and Electric Sessions: Celebrating the Music of Jazz Legend Dr. Donald Byrd

Featuring Kevin Toney and more

Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 7PM

The Miracle Theater

226 South Market Street

Inglewood, CA 90301

For tickets visit www.Eventbrite.com