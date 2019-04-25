Pat Prescott Talks to Dr. Samad About the Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival

The Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival debuts this Saturday, April 27th at Dignity Health sports Park (formerly StubHub Center) from 1:30 until 10:30pm with Kem, Gerald Albright, Maxi Priest and more. DL Hughley hosts.

They’ve got music from four continents and the Caribbean and a visual arts gallery with works either for auction or for sale. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the programs of the Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute on the campus of Cal State Dominquez Hills. The festival has been sanctioned as an International Jazz Day event and it’s the perfect way to wrap up Jazz Appreciation Month.

I spoke to Dr. Samad about the festival and about the Institute’s initiatives to continue the legacy of legendary politician and community leader Mervyn M. Dymally. For tickets and more information visit www.AXS.com or www.RainbowPromotions.com.